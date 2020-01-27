fbpx
Judgments Recorded October 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 4, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALBRIGHT, GREGORY 72 FLOWER CITY PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM & PHILLIPS PC Amount: $3,044.61 ALEXIS, CONSTANCE et ano 104 CANTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $10,222.30 AND NVP SPORTS PARK et al 701 PHILLIPS ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: KALAMATA CAPITAL GROUP Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC Amount: $18,410.00 ANGORA, ...

