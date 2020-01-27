fbpx
Judgments Recorded October 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 6, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GRAHAM, DAVONA 1121 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT B ESQ Amount: $2,047.02 HAM, JEREMY M. et ano 5829 CLOVER MEADOW LANE, FARMINGTON NY 14425 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT B ESQ Amount: $1,186.79

