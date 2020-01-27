fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Justices allow enforcement of new green card rule

Justices allow enforcement of new green card rule

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN January 27, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to put in place a policy connecting the use of public benefits with whether immigrants could become permanent residents. The new policy can be used to deny green cards to immigrants over their use of public benefits including Medicaid, food stamps and housing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo