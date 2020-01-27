fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded October 3, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded October 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded October 3, 2019 LIEN RELEASE A BAIL COMPANY INC Favor: MOTTLER, MARY E 148 GORSLINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 WOODHILL CONDOMINIUM INC Favor: REED SUSAN 112 WOODHILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 WOODHILL CONDOMINIUM INC Favor: REED, SUSAN 112 WOODHILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MECHANICS LIEN IHRIG, ALICE Favor: G FREDERICO WRECKING CO LLC Amount: $7,666.67 202 NORMAN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo