fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded September 27, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded September 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded September 27, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ALBANESE-STAUFFER, T Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,851.89 DAILEY, JAMES Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,150.33 DAILEY, TRACY A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,549.44 DAVIDSON, SAMANTHA G Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $44,092.80 HAMMOND, DOUGLAS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $28,822.53 MAIER, TIMOTHY J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,710.49 MICCHIA, ALLAN T Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,217.57 RABY, DAISY M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,845.65 SCOTT, DAVID M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $35,369.91 TARRANT, MICHELLE D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,355.36 TORRES, LETITIA J JR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,557.35 TOWBUSTER TOWING INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,655.56 WHYTE, JUSTIN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo