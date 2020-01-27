fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded January 9, 2020

Mortgages Recorded January 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 9, 2020                   64   NOT PROVIDED HG&H LAND COMPANY INC & HG&H LAND COMPANY INC Property Address: 5288 EAST RIVER ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $1,017,954.00 SL PALLMANN LLC Property Address: 2303 MANITOU ROAD, OGDEN NY Lender: CUCIT, JOSEPH Amount: $60,000.00 14450 CASTLE, SARAH A Property Address: 21 EAGLE LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $98,100.00 CORSI, MICHELLE M ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo