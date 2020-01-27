fbpx
Home / Expert Opinion / Workplace Issues: Lack of ‘adverse action’ defeats discriminatory motivation, 2nd Circuit decides

Workplace Issues: Lack of ‘adverse action’ defeats discriminatory motivation, 2nd Circuit decides

By: Lindy Korn January 27, 2020 0

This plaintiff is a doctor who alleged that her employer violated Title VII because it was honoring patient requests to be treated by a white doctor. The Court of Appeals says she has no case even though she has alleged a discriminatory motive. The case is Kairam v. West Side GI, Inc., 19-447-cv, decided on Dec. ...

