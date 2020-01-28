fbpx
Court of Appeals – Public Health Law: Haar v. Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co., et al.

Court of Appeals – Public Health Law: Haar v. Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co., et al.

January 28, 2020

New York State Court of Appeals Public Health Law Private right of action – Malicious reporting of medical conduct – Legislative intent Haar v. Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co., et al. No. 81 Judge Stein Background: At issue is whether Section 230 (11) (b) of the Public Health Law creates a private right of action for bad-faith and malicious reporting to ...

