fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Former Rochester man charged in multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

Former Rochester man charged in multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2020 0

A former Rochester man has been arrested on federal fraud and conspiracy charges. Christopher Parris, 39, who moist recently was living in Atlanta, has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to engage in money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Parris is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo