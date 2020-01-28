fbpx
Fourth Department – Jail telephone call: People v. Davis

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jail telephone call Codefendant – Acquaintances – Identification People v. Davis KA 17-01057 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the jail telephone call between the defendant and ...

