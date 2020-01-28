fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Fraud Facts: Are home devices really spying on us?

Fraud Facts: Are home devices really spying on us?

By: James Marasco January 28, 2020 0

With the holiday season over, many of you may have purchased or received a smart device. Almost seven out of 10 of American households reported owning a smart product. A smart product/device for the purpose of this article is a device that can connect to the Internet using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth — such as a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo