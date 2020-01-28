LiDestri lawsuit against 7-Eleven continues

fbpx
By: Bennett Loudon January 28, 2020 0

LiDestri’s federal lawsuit against 7-Eleven has taken another step forward now that a federal judge has dismissed one claim, but allowed another part of the case to proceed. Fairport-based LiDestri Foods Inc. is suing 7-Eleven Inc. for $3 million after a deal to make tea for the convenience stores failed to materialize. LiDestri invested in production of ...

