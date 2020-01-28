fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Weinstein trial moves swiftly with more accusers on deck

Weinstein trial moves swiftly with more accusers on deck

By: The Associated Press TOM HAYS and MICHAEL R. SISAK January 28, 2020 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein's trial is moving at a faster pace than predicted, with three more of his accusers expected to testify before the end of the week. A secondary witness took the stand Tuesday as part of the prosecution's effort to corroborate Mimi Haleyi's earlier testimony, where she detailed her allegation that Weinstein ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo