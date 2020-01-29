fbpx
Court Calendars for January 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—860 Maple Street LLC v Sheridan Harlem of Buffalo LLC, 2604 Elmwood Ave – Bond Schoeneck & King 2—Vallemaio Properties LLC v Diamondique Curtis, 38 Gardiner Ave – Boylan Code 3—Rochester Max Rentals LLC v Rose Hudson, 74 Strong St – Erin M Elsner 4—Wayne Walker v Shamar Nelson, 201 Atkinson St – ...

