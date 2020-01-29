fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded October 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded October 21, 2019 CORPORATION MERGER FILED ALIGN SYSTEMS INC| VOV ENTERPRISES INC| BAUSCH & LOMB INCORPORATED| BAUSCH & LOMB INCORPORATED| ELY-FAGAN POST 1151 AMERICAN LEGION INC| ELY-FAGAN POST 1151 AMERICAN LEGION INC| CORPORATION NAME AMENDED ABUNDANCE VISION BUILDERS INC| ABUNDANCE VISION BUILDERS INC| ASSOCIATION OF FUNDRAISING PROFESSIONALS GENESEE VALLEY CHAPTER INC| ASSOCIATION OF FUNDRAIGING PROFESSIONALS GENESEE VALLEY CHAPTER INC| BUYQUEST INC| BUYQUEST INC| & I|||GLOBAL TRADEQUEST ...

