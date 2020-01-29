fbpx
Fourth Department – Civil contempt: Gonzalez v. Bebee

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Civil contempt Moot appeal – Withdrawal of counsel – Written motion Gonzalez v. Bebee CAF 18-01461 Appealed from Family Court, Wayne County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order that confirmed a determination that he was in default and willfully violated a prior child support order. He was directed to ...

