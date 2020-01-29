fbpx
Fourth Department – Manslaughter: People v. Ferguson

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Manslaughter Intent – Redacted presentence report People v. Ferguson KA 16-02103 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting her of manslaughter, two counts of assault and two counts of gang assault. The conviction arose from the prolonged beatings of two teenage victims. Following a church ...

