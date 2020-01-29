fbpx
Judgments Recorded October 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 8, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BUSH, DAVAUGHN 122 WEYL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14601 Favor: PEOPLE OF STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $325.00 ROTONDI, DOMINIQUE M 1630 DEWEY AVENUE APARTMENT 228, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BEWICK, LAURA 49 JACKSON ROAD EXTENSION, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS CENTURION BANK Amount: $5,740.00 EWING, LETITIA et ano 310 SHERWOOD AVENUE, ...

