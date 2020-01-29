fbpx
Judgments Recorded October 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 9, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CASSERINO, MICHAEL et ano 1672 EAST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PRECISION OF NEW HAMPTON, INC. Amount: $6,061.26 CHATTERTON, TIMOTHY J 4876 LAKE ROAD SOUTH, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: MCGINN, JAMES R ESQ Amount: $4,000.00 HERBERT, JOHN E Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Amount: $1,889.28 OWENS, STEVONNE D 323 FORSYTHIA DRIVE, ...

