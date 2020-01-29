fbpx
Justice Matthew A. Rosenbaum resigns after complaint

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020 0

State Supreme Court Justice Matthew A. Rosenbaum has officially resigned after an investigation started into a complaint alleging a hostile work environment, according to a state judicial watchdog agency. Rosenbaum was re-elected in November, but he declined to take the oath of office for another term at the end of 2019 and he has since never ...

