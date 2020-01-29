fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded October 8, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded October 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded October 8, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BARTLETT, DAVID C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,382.07 BENSON, ERIC E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $180,917.95 BOEHM, PAUL R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $90,025.85 BUELL, CHRISTOPHER L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,123.23 COLLINS, VAUGHN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,710.46 DAVIS, ELIZABETH H Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,000.92 DEFISHER, DARICK L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,722.64 GASKIN, JESSE III Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3.60 GIAMBRA, ROSARIO III Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,782.57 GIANNAVOLA, DAVID A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,007.19 GRANT, LAVASJA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,828.20 KUHN, KAREN NAGY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $64,809.76 LING, MITCHELL ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo