fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded October 9, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded October 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded October 9, 2019 LIEN SATISFIED AKHTAR, MOHAMMAD Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 55 STILL POND WAY, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 WYSOCARSKI, BRUCE Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 130 CHESAPEAKE LANDING, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 MECHANICS LIEN CAHOON, JOHN ERIC Favor: KORESKO, EMILY Amount: $140,000.00 986 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 RELEASE OF MECHANICS LIEN JEC CONSTRUCTION INC Favor: DELOOZE, DAVID 11 CHAMBORO DRIVE, MENDON NY 14506

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo