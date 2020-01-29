fbpx
Police Accountability Board powers delayed

By: Bennett Loudon January 29, 2020 0

Rochester city officials have agreed to delay some of the key components of a new Police Accountability Board (PAB) that was originally created to investigate complaints against Rochester Police Department officers and impose discipline. While the names of the board members have been announced and the group is planning to meet, a lawsuit from the Rochester ...

