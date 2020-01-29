fbpx
Home / News / Powers of Attorney Recorded October 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 18, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY ASIF, REHAN BIN Appoints: SANTOLI, CHARLES CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP LANG, PERRY Appoints: COIA, RICHARD UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION WEBBER, ARTHUR E R Appoints: PERRY, TERRY I  

