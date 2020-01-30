fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Assigned counsels push for pay hike

Assigned counsels push for pay hike

Hourly rate unchanged since 2004

By: Bennett Loudon January 30, 2020 0

The Assigned Counsel Association of New York is waging a letter-writing campaign to state lawmakers to get their hourly pay rate increased for the first time in 16 years. “As we enter 2020 we are starting our letter campaign to let our representatives in (New York state) know that we are in crisis mode and expect ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo