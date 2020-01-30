fbpx
Court of Appeals – Tolling: Lubonty v. U.S. Bank National Assoc.

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Tolling Statutory prohibition – Federal Bankruptcy – Stay Lubonty v. U.S. Bank National Assoc. No. 85 Judge Garcia Background: At issue is whether a bankruptcy stay qualifies as a statutory prohibition under Section 204 (a) of the CPLR. If so, whether a party may later avail itself of the toll where, at the time the ...

