Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded October 10, 2019

Judgments Recorded October 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 10, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BEELEY, KRISTALEE et ano 130 MILFORD STREET APARTMENT 21, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $4,392.89 BERRYHILL, JESSICA 262 GOODMAN STREET APARTMENT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $6,703.68 BOEVING, CHAZ ADAM et ano 443 HARWICK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: WOODS ...

