fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: What plan sponsors need to know about DOL enforcement and red flags

Keeping Your Balance: What plan sponsors need to know about DOL enforcement and red flags

By: Raymond J. Jacobi Jr. January 30, 2020 0

Being selected for a Department of Labor (DOL) audit is not exactly a prize most plan sponsors want or intend to win. Often, plan sponsors think service providers will take the blame when compliance issues arise. But plan sponsors are ultimately responsible for plan administration and operation. Plan sponsors who don’t realize this can suffer ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo