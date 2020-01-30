fbpx
Home / News / Local paving contractor sentenced for failing to report $1.7 million in income

Local paving contractor sentenced for failing to report $1.7 million in income

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 30, 2020 0

A Gates paving and sealcoating contractor will serve six months in prison after failing to claim just over $1.7 million in income on his tax returns. Jason Bassett, 43, was sentenced to the prison term, plus an additional six months home confinement, by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford on Wednesday. He was convicted in October of filing ...

