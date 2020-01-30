fbpx
Second Circuit – Arbitration authority: Jock v. Sterling Jewelers Inc.

January 30, 2020

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitration authority Class certification – Arbiter’s construction of the agreement Jock v. Sterling Jewelers Inc. 18-153 Judges Hall, Carney, and Koeltl  Background: The arbitrator certified a class of the defendant’s employees that included employees who did not affirmatively opt in to the arbitration proceeding. The district court held that the arbitrator exceeded ...

