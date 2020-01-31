fbpx
Fourth Department – Child custody: Heinsler v. Sero

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Change in circumstances – Petitioner improvement Heinsler v. Sero CAF 18-01012 Appealed from Family Court, Genesee County Background: The petitioner mother appealed from the dismissal of her petitions seeking to modify a prior stipulated order granting the respondent great aunt custody of the mother’s three children. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

