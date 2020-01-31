fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Housing industry optimistic despite inventory shortage

Housing industry optimistic despite inventory shortage

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 31, 2020 0

A still-strong economy, positive employment numbers and continuing low mortgage rates give M&T Bank regional economist Gary Keith reasons to be optimistic about the housing industry in 2020. But the likelihood of even more state-mandated regulations has home builders concerned. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget includes proposals that worry contractors, according to Eric Wilson, region vice president for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo