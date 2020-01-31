fbpx
Jet boat lawsuit proceeds

Rough ride in 2016 leads to injury

By: Bennett Loudon January 31, 2020 0

A federal judge has granted a motion to dismiss part of a federal lawsuit over injuries a woman suffered while on a jet boat ride on the Niagara River. But a motion to dismiss another claim in the case was denied. In May 2018, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy recommended dismissing part of the suit. ...

