Weinstein rape accuser testifies about sexual advances

Weinstein rape accuser testifies about sexual advances

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS January 31, 2020 0

NEW YORK — A key accuser in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial testified Friday that he made a series of unwelcome advances, once trying to kiss her as she tried to fight him off, then telling her she couldn't leave "until I do something for you." That "something" turned out to be performing oral sex on her, ...

