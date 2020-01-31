fbpx
Woman faces prison time for untaxed smokes

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2020 0

A Mohawk woman has admitted to distributing untaxed cigarettes. Crystal King, 32, of the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Reservation, pleaded guilty before Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson, to distribution of contraband cigarettes. King is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. King and others were involved in the acquisition of ...

