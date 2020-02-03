fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Retirement and Social Security Law: Walsh v. NYS Comptroller, et al.

Court of Appeals – Retirement and Social Security Law: Walsh v. NYS Comptroller, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Retirement and Social Security Law Any act of inmate – Voluntary and involuntary Walsh v. NYS Comptroller, et al. No. 82 Judge Feinman Background: An inmate accidently fell as she attempted to exit the back of a transport van, injuring the petitioner, a corrections officer. At issue is whether the petitioner’s injuries were sustained by, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo