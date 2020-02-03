fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Commercial Real Estate / Mixed ruling on Whole Foods appeal

Mixed ruling on Whole Foods appeal

Court of Appeals returns one question to lower court, denies two other claims

By: dcarter February 3, 2020 0

A state appellate court has put in question two parts of a decision on the Whole Foods plaza litigation, ruling Friday partly in favor of a group opposing the size of the development on Monroe Avenue in Brighton. The decision also upheld parts of the town's support for the project that groups had challenged. A number of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo