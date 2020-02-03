fbpx
Second Circuit – Termination of consent decree: Irvin v. Harris

Second Circuit – Termination of consent decree: Irvin v. Harris

February 3, 2020

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Termination of consent decree Class member – Sufficiently connected to litigation – Due Process Irvin v. Harris 17-1062-pr Judges Pooler, Lohier, and Carney Background: The plaintiff appealed from the denial of his motion to reconsider termination of a consent decree. The consent decree’s objectives to ensure that inmates had access to adequate ...

