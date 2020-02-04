fbpx
Court Calendars for February 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020 0

City Court HON. SHANNON O’KEEFE-PERO Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Wayne I Thomas v Latrice D Allen, 81 Fulton Ave – Dibble & Miller 2—Samuel Brezel v Kristina Burris, 388 Birr St – Erin M Elsner 3—Wedge Point Associates LP v Nicole Rogers, 40 Veterans Place – Erin M Elsner 4—321 Driving Park LLC v Christina A Robinson, 25 Broezel St – Paul M ...

