Court of Appeals – City Code: Krug v. City of Buffalo

Court of Appeals – City Code: Krug v. City of Buffalo

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals City Code Use of force – Duty to defend and indemnify Krug v. City of Buffalo No. 91 Memorandum Background: The petitioner police officer commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking defense and indemnification under General Municipal Law 50-j in connection with a civil action brought against him. Ruling: The Court of Appeals reversed. The court held ...

