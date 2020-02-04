fbpx
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded October 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded October 28, 2019 CORPORATION NAME FILED VANDELL D MARSHALL MINISTRIES INC 271 RANDOLPH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE JAMERICAN CAREGIVERS 26 DOLMAN DR, ROCHESTER NY 14624 BUCHANAN, DOROTHY 26 DOLMAN DR, ROCHESTER NY 14624 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE LV GENERAL MERCHANDISE 509 JOSEPH AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14605 WELLINGTON, BRIAN 73 RESOLUTE ST, ROCHESTER NY 14621 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   MEAGHER, LESLEY R 1349 ...

