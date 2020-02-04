fbpx
Judgments Recorded October 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 16, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ZACHARIAS, JULIE 105 LELAND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $912.82 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, COUNTY COURT CLARK, KRISTIN M Favor: NYS PEOPLE MUNNINGS, AMY L Favor: NYS PEOPLE JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT CANALVIEW AUTO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES E MICHAEL COOK PC Favor: DEPARTMENT OF LABOR KENIS AUTO SALES Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY ...

