Liens Filed Recorded October 16, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded October 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded October 16, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ALBRIGHT, ROBERT J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,199.13 BROWN, MERDELL R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,673.23 BROWN, SABRINA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $96,115.12 BROWN, TYA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,887.69 BURKE, THOMAS C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,998.37 CARANGELO, JOEL A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,898.75 COMMUNICATION CONSTRUCTION SERVICES Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $53,032.78 DEAN, JAY M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,851.19 DEMERSMAN, TODD A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,689.38 DRAKE, DEQUAN DONTAE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,970.32 GORDON, CHRISTOPHER S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,411.14 GUILFOYLE, NANCY J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $83,616.53 INNOVATIVE CARE LLC Favor: ...

