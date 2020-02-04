fbpx
Mortgages Recorded January 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 10, 2020                 57   14428 BURKHART, JARED J Property Address: 435 DEWEY STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $164,800.00 LANDER, RHONDA O Property Address: 16 WEST BUFFALO STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 VAZQUEZ, ALEXIS C & VAZQUEZ, KYLIE E Property Address: 10 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $299,250.00 14445 MELTON, BEATRICE M Property Address: ...

