fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded October 30, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 30, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BIANCHI, RITA MARIE Appoints: BIANCHI, NICHOLAS CARL CITIZENS BANK NA Appoints: CENLAR FSB CITMORTGAGE INC Appoints: SERVICELINK LLC CORAGGIOSO, FILIPPO Appoints: CORAGGIOSO, JANINE P CORAGGIOSO, JANINE P Appoints: CORAGGIOSO, FILIPPO JONES, MARY ALICE Appoints: VALLE, HANNAH JONES, WARREN ROBERT Appoints: VALLE, HANNAH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC MARQUESS, MELINDA S Appoints: MARQUESS, GEORGE W JR MOMENTUM VENTURES LLC Appoints: FRANKLIN, GREGORY A MOREQUITY INC Appoints: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo