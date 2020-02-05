fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for February 6, 2020

Court Calendars for February 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2020 0

City Court HON. SHANNON O’KEEFE-PERO Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Cambridge Court Apartments LLC v Deborah Keith and Donna Keith, 52 Dodge St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Jennifer E Johnson v Annette McMillian, 93 Melrose St – Erin M Elsner – Legal Aid Society – Rochester 3—Avery Brooke Properties LLC v Shantiqua Johnson and Lavar Joiner, 227 Dewey Ave – Erin M Elsner 4—RPM ...

