Fourth Department – Attempted robbery: People v. Nelson

By: Daily Record Staff Reports February 5, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attempted robbery Display element – BB Gun People v. Nelson KA 13-01614 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted robbery. He argues that the evidence was legally insufficient to establish that the victim perceived the display of a firearm because the victim testified that ...

