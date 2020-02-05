fbpx
Fourth Department – Danger invites rescue: Payne v. Rome Memorial Hospital

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Danger invites rescue Summary judgment – Proximate cause Payne v. Rome Memorial Hospital CA 19-00373 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when the plaintiff attempted to prevent a patient from falling. The plaintiffs alleged that one of the defendant’s employees ...

