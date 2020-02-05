fbpx
Judge rules against women seeking admission to Yale frats

By: The Associated Press DAVE COLLINS February 5, 2020 0

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal judge has dismissed nearly all claims in a lawsuit that sought to force all-male fraternities at Yale University to admit women, saying both fraternities and sororities are specifically excluded from a federal law that bans discrimination based on gender in education. U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in Bridgeport issued the ruling ...

