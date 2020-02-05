fbpx
Limo tragedy leads to new laws in NY

Cuomo signs legislation for industry reforms, new safety standards

By: Daily Record Staff Velvet Spicer February 5, 2020 0

A deadly crash in Schoharie County has led to landmark limousine reforms in New York State. Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week signed a comprehensive package of legislation putting new reforms and safety standards into place. The legislation stems from an October 2018 accident in which a 31-foot stretch limousine crashed at state Routes 30 and 30A, ...

